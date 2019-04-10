Sánchez, diez días después de que Iglesias fuese a la Audiencia: "Me parece gravísimo el espionaje"

Diez días después de la comparecencia en la Audiencia Nacional del líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez calificó como "gravísimo" el espionaje que sufrió el dirigente político.
Sánchez, que hasta ahora había estado más que remiso a valorar nada relativo a las denominadas "cloacas del Estado", fue este miércoles claro y contundente en una entrevista concedida a La Sexta. Así, llegó a afirmar: "Es verdad que que ha habido policías corruptos que fueron utilizados por una decisión política de la anterior Administración", para el espionaje y para obstaculizar determinados procedimientos judiciales.
El presidente del Ejecutivo llegó a decir que "empatiza" con Iglesias, pero aseguró "categóricamente" que actualmente en su Gobierno no existen las "cloacas del Estado", dijo.
Sanchez explicó que se han apartado de sus responsabilidades a todos los miembros de la denominada "policía patriótica", pero recordó que hasta que no haya sentencia firme no pueden ser expulsados de la Policía.
(Seguirá ampliación)
