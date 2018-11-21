Sánchez se distancia de Iglesias y descarta suspender la privatización de Bankia

Las diferencias entre el Gobierno y Podemos y el distanciamiento entre ambas formaciones se acentúan. Esta semana, los socialistas han rechazado apoyar dos reclamaciones de sus principales socios: el impuesto especial a la banca y suspender la privatización de Bankia. Pablo Iglesias ha pedido al presidente del Gobierno que no vendan la participación en Bankia para el rescate bancario, pero Pedro Sánchez ha asegurado que se realizará cuando puedan recuperar los 22 mil millones de euros que costó el rescate bancario a los españoles.
Iglesias ha defendido durante la sesión de control del Gobierno la creación de una banca pública que mire por los intereses de "la gente trabajadora". "Los ciudadanos se gastaron mucho dinero en Bankia, y ahora que nos hemos gastado este dinero y que el PP fue el que la nacionalizó, qué sentido tiene que lo privaticemos otra vez. En un gobierno progresista, lo sensato es tener una banca publica", ha sostenido el secretario general de Podemos desde el hemiciclo.
Ante este argumento, el presidente del Gobierno ha defendido la "regulación" que está llevando a cabo su equipo con medidas como la creación de la autoridad para la defensa del cliente financiero. Y ha sostenido que no están "cerrados" a una banca pública, pero que su enfoque va hacia la gestión de una banca de inversiones potenciando el ICO, descartando así la suspensión de la privatización de Bankia.
