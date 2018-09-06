El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se encuentran ya reunidos en el Palacio de la Moncloa para analizar la situación política y avanzar en las negociaciones presupuestarias con el fin de explorar acuerdos que faciliten el apoyo de la formación morada.
Sánchez ha recibido a Iglesias poco antes de las cinco y media de la tarde (media hora más tarde de lo anunciado), y, tras un saludo afectuoso entre ambos líderes, han posado sonrientes para los fotógrafos en las escalinatas del Palacio de la Moncloa.
Esta mañana, en los pasillos del Congreso, Iglesias ha subrayado que la legislatura progresista "se la juega" en la negociación que mantienen ambos dirigentes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. En la reunión, el líder de Podemos tiene la intención de exigir a Sánchez un paquete de medidas sociales y económicas a cambio de ser su socio parlamentario y "cogobernar" desde el Parlamento.
Entre esas medidas, Iglesias plantea una bajada de impuestos a los autónomos, la reducción del IVA, la imposición de un impuesto a la banca, la revalorización de las pensiones conforme al IPC, material escolar gratuito en la educación obligatoria, regular el mercado del alquiler para frenar los precios abusivos, medidas para "cortar el paso a los abusos de las eléctricas" y una ley de dependencia "eficaz".
Sánchez e Iglesias ya mantuvieron un encuentro "privado" en Moncloa a mediados de junio para tratar sobre la posibilidad de sacar adelante iniciativas legislativas conjuntas.
No obstante, la reunión de este jueves es la primera oficial que celebran desde que Sánchez llegó a la Presidencia del Gobierno y se produce pocos días después de que Iglesias se haya incorporado a la actividad política tras dos meses de retiro temporal en los que se ha dedicado al cuidado de sus hijos.
El secretario general de Podemos comparecerá ante los medios de comunicación al concluir el encuentro.
