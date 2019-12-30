Público
Sánchez logra el apoyo del PNV y presenta este lunes con Iglesias su acuerdo programático

El pacto con los nacionalistas vascos se conoce el mismo día en el que la Abogacía del Estado ha publicado su informe sobre Junqueras. El PSOE acelera en todos los frentes para presionar a ERC y conseguir que haya investidura el 5 de enero.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se estrechan la mano en el Congreso de los Diputados tras firmar el principio de acuerdo para compartir un gobierno de coalición tras las elecciones generales del pasado domingo, en Madrid (España), a 12 de noviembre de 2019.

El PSOE acelera la máquina para poder celebrar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez el próximo 5 de enero. Tras anunciarse al mediodía la firma con el PNV que garantiza el apoyo de los nacionalistas vascos a la investidura, se conoció también que el candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, presentan a las 17:00 horas de la tarde de este lunes su acuerdo programático para un gobierno de coalición.

A esto se une que este lunes también se conoció el informe de la Abogacía del Estado sobre la inmunidad del exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras que, al parecer, no es rechazado por los republicanos catalanes.

Sólo falta, por tanto, que ERC en la Ejecutiva que también celebra este lunes defina su posición final en torno a la investidura de Sánchez, aunque su decisión tenga que ser ratificada posteriormente por el Consell Nacional, lo que no será antes de final de año.

Si ERC, como se espera, opta por la abstención, es probable que el PSOE no espere al pronunciamiento del Consell Nacional y se convoque el primer pleno de investidura para el próximo 2 de enero.

Para ello, la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, llamará este martes a los portavoces de todos los grupos para comunicarles la fecha de la investidura y convocar posteriormente el pleno.

Pedro Sánchez, hasta ahora, tiene asegurado 165 votos a favor. Los 120 socialistas, los 35 de Unidas Podemos, los dos de Más Páis, el voto de Compromís, el voto del PRC y los seis del PNV, que le serían más que suficiente para salir elegido en una segunda votación siempre que se abstuviera ERC.

