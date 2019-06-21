Sánchez evita dar una fecha de investidura y reitera a Podemos su oferta de “gobierno de cooperación”

O Pedro Sánchez o el caos. Es el mensaje que el Partido Socialista busca transmitir en su intento de que PP y Ciudadanos no bloqueen la investidura de Sánchez. Aunque se ha resistido a dar una fecha para su investidura en la Cumbre Europea que se celebraba hoy en Bruselas, Sánchez ha vuelto a subrayar que su partido tiene más del doble de escaños que el segundo más votado y ha apelado a la “responsabilidad” de PP y C’s: “Es importante pedir a esos partidos que hablan mucho de la estabilidad y del sentido de estado que faciliten esa investidura”.
Si le bloquean, España estará abocada a la parálisis institucional, amenaza: “Los españoles votan para que haya gobierno y los quieren que hay un gobierno del PSOE. La alternativa es el bloqueo, la paralización. España no es merece estar bloqueada, paralizada cuando no hay alternativa”, ha advertido.
Por su parte, para asegurarse el apoyo de Pablo Iglesias, Sánchez le ha ofrecido un “gobierno de colaboración”. La oferta a Unidos Podemos, como adelantó Público el miércoles, incluiría altos cargos en el Gobierno, aunque no en el Consejo de Ministros.
La colaboración que ofrece Pedro Sánchez incluye tres puntos. Primero, parlamentario, “donde Unidas Podemos es un socio preferente”. Segundo, programático, donde ambos partidos “pondrían en marcha las iniciativas donde pudieran coincidir.
El tercer punto de colaboración dejaría la puerta abierta a que Unidas Podemos consiguiera algún tipo de representación en el Gobierno: “Unidas Podemos tiene todo el derecho de verse representado en la administración publica”, ha dicho Sánchez en Bruselas. PNV y Esquerra Republicana, cuyos apoyos a la investidura podrían resultar necesarios, ya han dicho que no ven como obstáculo la entrada de Podemos en el Gobierno.
Es “una propuesta que creemos sensata y ambiciosa”, ha defendido, a la vez que destacaba la “buena sintonía” que ha habido en los últimos doce meses en que los socialistas han gobernado con el apoyo de Unidas Podemos. Ha recordado que juntos han aprobado reformas como el aumento del salario mínimo interprofesional, e incluso los presupuestos del Estado, cuyo bloqueo por parte de Partido Popular y Ciudadanos llevó a las elecciones del pasado 28 de abril, recordaba Sánchez.
