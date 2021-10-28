Estás leyendo: Sánchez garantiza que cumplirá su compromiso de abordar la reforma laboral y con consenso social

Sánchez garantiza que cumplirá su compromiso de abordar la reforma laboral y con consenso social

El primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa, no quiso desvelar si habrá convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas.

El presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez y la vicepresidenta segunda del gobierno Yolanda Díaz, durante la XXXII Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa que se celebra en la localidad cacereña de Trujillo. EFE/Chema Moya
El presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez y la vicepresidenta segunda del gobierno Yolanda Díaz, durante la XXXII Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa que se celebra en la localidad cacereña de Trujillo. Chema Moya / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, indicó que hay un compromiso asumido para abordar la reforma laboral y un nuevo marco legislativo, y se cumplirá.  A la vez que aseguró que el objetivo es recomponer el consenso con los agentes sociales, que se rompió en 2013 con el Partido Popular, para sacar dicha reforma adelante.

Sánchez quiso rebajar la tensión que hay en el Gobierno en este asunto, y aseguró que se está trabajando en la metodología y en el contenido, y el Gobierno llevará una posición conjunta.

El presidente del Gobierno también se refirió a los Presupuestos e hizo un llamamiento a los grupos parlamentarios que pongan por delante los intereses del país  y apoyen las nuevas Cuentas el Estado.

Sánchez hizo estas declaraciones al término de la XXXII Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa celebrada en Trujillo (Cáceres), denominada como la Cumbre de la movilidad sostenible, donde se llegaron a firmar hasta nueve acuerdos en distintas materias entre ambos países y un nuevo Tratado de Amistad y Colaboración. Además, ambos países acordaron crear el Estatuto del Trabajador transfronterizo.

El primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa, que acudió a esta cumbre tras no poder aprobar los Presupuestos para 2022 en su país, no quiso pronunciarse sobre su continuidad, ni sobre si habrá una convocatoria electoral anticipada. 

