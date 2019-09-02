Las relaciones entre el PSOE y Podemos continúan siendo gélidas. Tras el fiasco de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez a finales de julio, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones prevé iniciar en breve las conversaciones para tratar de llegar a un acuerdo con los grupos que le permita ser investido.
Sobre todo con Podemos, cuyos votos son indispensables para resultar elegido para cuatro años más. El mandatario, sin embargo, continúa requiriendo al partido morado un simple pacto programático, cerrándose en banda a cualquier tipo de coalición.
La muestra de que las relaciones entre los dos partidos no pasan por su mejor momento es que Sánchez no ha concertado una cita con Iglesias hasta hace sólo unos días, y para la próxima semana, cuando la fecha límite para que el Congreso vote una nueva investidura es el día 22.
Si no hubiera presidente para esa fecha, el 23 de septiembre se disolverán las Cortes y habrá nuevas elecciones (previsiblemente, el 10 de noviembre), las cuartas en cuatro años.
