Una hipotética repetición de las elecciones, de no llegar a un acuerdo Podemos y PSOE para una segunda investidura de Pedro Sánchez, dejaría a ambos partidos con necesidad de volver a entenderse para que gobierne el presidente en funciones, pese a que podrían lograr la mayoría absoluta según dos de tres encuestas que varios medios publican este lunes.

Este mismo lunes, la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, ha insistido en que "no merece la pena" formar "cualquier Gobierno" de "cualquier manera" porque "no va a funcionar", y por esta razón, ha criticado a Unidas Podemos por ser "una izquierda minoritaria" que insiste en "propuestas inasumibles", cuando no en "la imposición", informa Efe.

Una tesis ampliamente defendida por el PSOE, y que el propio Sánchez reiteró este domingo en una entrevista en El País:"Ni coalición, ni elecciones, hay una tercera vía: un programa común progresista". Así las cosas, la mayoría absoluta de ambas formaciones que auguran la encuesta de El Mundo y la de El Español, mantendrían probablemente el actual bloqueo, ya que en ambas el PSOE sube considerablemente, mientras que hay un leve descenso del partido morado.

El Mundo estima un ascenso del PSOE, al pasar de 123 escaños a 145 (del 28,7% de los votos al 33,4%), mientras que Podemos se mueve de 42 a 40 ( del 14,3% al 14,2%). Así, sumarían 185 asientos en el Congreso, muchos más de los necesarios para investir a Sánchez. Mientras, El Español augura entre 139 y 142 escaños para el PSOE (entre el 31,3% y el 36,2%) y entre 37 y 38 para Podemos (entre el 13,9% y el 16%), en función de si la derecha se presenta en coalición o no.



Por su parte, el sondeo de La Razón ofrece unas perspectivas mucho más moderadas para la izquierda. Así, el PSOE subiría levemente hasta los 127 o 130 asientos, mientras que la formación liderada por Iglesias perdería entre 6 y 9, por lo que el bloque de la izquierda quedaría prácticamente igual.