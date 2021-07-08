SIAULIAI (LITUANIa)
Las tropas españolas destacadas en misión de la OTAN en la base militar lituana de Siauliai han detectado en torno a las 11.40 horas de este jueves al menos un avión noi dentificado que sobrevolaba el mar Báltico, previsiblemente procedente de ruso, lo que ha obligado a interrumpir la comparecencia conjunta del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente lituano, Gitanas Nauseda, que se estaba celebrando en la base.
Los dos mandatarios estaban dirigiéndose a los medios precisamente delante de uno de los dos cazas Eurofighters del Ala 14 que han salido minutos después a identificar el avión o aviones rusos detectados, para cumplir con el que es su cometido habitual en esta misión --este tipo de avisos se producen de forma frecuente, según fuentes del destacamento.
Durante el primer turno del intervención del presidente lituano, ha sonado la alarma que indicaba la detección de los aviones no identificados, y todos los presentes han tenido que despejar la zona para que pudieran salir los Eurofighters.
