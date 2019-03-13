Sánchez lleva directamente la lista de las europeas sin negociar con las federaciones

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, lleva directamente la configuración de las listas europeas del partido, sin negociar nombres con las federaciones y en medio de un secretismo total que, de momento, parece que durará hasta el mismo domingo.

Fuentes de Ferraz confirmaron a Público que Sánchez ha descargado de esta responsabilidad al secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos, para hacer personalmente la candidatura con personas de un perfil muy europeo y que puedan jugar un papel importante en Bruselas.

Para ello, Sánchez sólo consulta con la actual portavoz del Grupo Socialista europeo, Iratxe García, que será la “número dos” de la candidatura, así como con el cabeza de lista Josep Borrell. También ha recabado los nombres que proponen las federaciones, pero fuentes de distintos territorios aseguran que no se ha negociado nada, y no se espera que se tenga en cuenta un reparto por regiones como en otras ocasiones.

Los actuales eurodiputados dicen no saber nada de su futuro a cinco días de aprobarse definitivamente la lista. Así, aún no sabe si repetirá la ex vicesecretaria general del PSOE y cabeza de lista en las anteriores elecciones, Elena Valenciano, aunque parece que tiene pocas posibilidades de repetir.

Otros dos veteranos del PSOE, el también ex vicesecretario general del PSOE, José Blanco; y el ministro de Justicia, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, tienen más opciones de volver a Bruselas, aunque nada está cerrado. También es posible que repita la andaluza Clara Aguilera.

En Asturias, según informa la Voz de Avilés, Sánchez colocará en la lista el líder de la UGT de este comarca, Iñaki Malda, por lo que puede caer el actual eurodiputado Jonás Fernández.

El extremeño Ignacio Sánchez-Amor, actual secretario de Estado de Politica Territorial, también se da como fijo; así como Javier López del PSC y Edier Gardiazabal . Y sigue estando la duda si Sánchez rescatará a la ex ministra de Sanidad Carmen Montón.

No obstante, se espera un amplia renovación por lo que se van definitivamente de Europa -Ramón Jáuregui o Enrique Guerrero- como por las expectativas que tiene el PSOE de sacar un mayor número de eurodiputados que hace cuatro años.

Hasta el domingo por la mañana, donde volverá a reunirse la Comisión Federal de Listas no se conocerá definitivamente esta candidatura que se está confeccionado con total opacidad.

