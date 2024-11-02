Newsletters

Sánchez manda otros 5.000 militares y 5.000 policías y guardias civiles a las zonas afectadas por la DANA

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado que el Ejecutivo enviará a 5.000 militares más a la zona afectada por la DANA (4.000 llegarán este mismo sábado) y a otros tantos guardias civiles y policías hasta llegar a sumar un total de 10.000 agentes de estos dos cuerpos.

