Sánchez, sobre la marcha del rey emérito: "Se juzgan a las personas, no a las instituciones"

madrid
Cierre de filas en torno a la institución de la monarquía y "máximo respeto" a la "decisión" de la Casa Real de forzar la marcha de Juan Carlos I fuera de España a raíz de las informaciones e investigaciones que apuntan a supuestas irregularidades en sus finanzas. Esta es la posición que ha marcado el presidente del Gobierno este martes, una posición que, ha querido dejar claro, extiende al conjunto del Ejecutivo, después de que los ministros de Unidas Podemos criticaran la salida del rey emérito, que Pablo Iglesias calificó de "huida".
"En este país han habido casos de corrupción vinculados a partidos, agentes sociales… y no se los ha cuestionado. No se juzgan las instituciones, se juzgan a personas. El Gobierno que yo presido considera plenamente vigente el pacto constitucional", ha asegurado Sánchez, que ha comparecido para hacer un balance de la actividad del Ejecutivo durante el año antes del periodo estival.
((Habrá ampliación))
