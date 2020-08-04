Estás leyendo: Sánchez, sobre la marcha del rey emérito: "Se juzgan a las personas, no a las instituciones"

Sánchez, sobre la marcha del rey emérito: "Se juzgan a las personas, no a las instituciones"

El presidente del Gobierno asegura que "el Gobierno que yo presido considera plenamente vigente el pacto constitucional", y evita dar datos sobre el paradero del monarca o sobre si se van a destinar fondos públicos para sufragar su estancia o su seguridad, toda vez está fuera del Palacio de La Zarzuela.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la habitual comparecencia antes de las vacaciones, en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, este martes en La Moncloa / EFE

Cierre de filas en torno a la institución de la monarquía y "máximo respeto" a la "decisión" de la Casa Real de forzar la marcha de Juan Carlos I fuera de España a raíz de las informaciones e investigaciones que apuntan a supuestas irregularidades en sus finanzas. Esta es la posición que ha marcado el presidente del Gobierno este martes, una posición que, ha querido dejar claro, extiende al conjunto del Ejecutivo, después de que los ministros de Unidas Podemos criticaran la salida del rey emérito, que Pablo Iglesias calificó de "huida".

"En este país han habido casos de corrupción vinculados a partidos, agentes sociales… y no se los ha cuestionado. No se juzgan las instituciones, se juzgan a personas. El Gobierno que yo presido considera plenamente vigente el pacto constitucional", ha asegurado Sánchez, que ha comparecido para hacer un balance de la actividad del Ejecutivo durante el año antes del periodo estival.

