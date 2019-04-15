Público
Público

Sánchez no aclara si pactaría con Unidas Podemos o con Ciudadanos si pudiera elegir

El candidato socialista avisa de que si vuelve el desafío independentista actuará con contundencia, pero prefiere no hacerlo

El presidente del Gobierno y candidato del PSOE para las elecciones del 28 de abril, Pedro Sánchez, durante un acto de campaña electoral. (BALLESTEROS | EFE)

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, advirtió este lunes de que si vuelve a darse el desafío independentista en Catalunya actuará con “contundencia” y aseguró que, buscando el consenso, no dudará en aplicar de nuevo el artículo 155.

Sánchez, en una entrevista en Antena 3, indicó que su intención es no hacerlo y buscar vías de diálogo y entendimiento, pero dio a entender que no le temblará el pulso “si retoman el mismo camino”, afirmó.

Apoyándose en el programa electoral que presentó este lunes, Sánchez indicó que la apuesta del PSOE para Catalunya es profundizar en su autogobierno y mejorar el modelo autonómico, y dijo que hay vías para hacerlo a través de la financiación autonómica o en materia de competencias.

Y, como ha hecho en otras ocasiones, instó a los dirigentes independentistas a que reconozcan que han engañado a los ciudadanos y que la independencia no es posible, culpándolos de haber creado un problema de convivencia en Catalunya.

En cuanto a los hipotéticos indultos de los dirigentes independentistas en el caso de que sean condenados, el candidato socialista insistió en que no es el momento de pronunciarse, pidió que se deje de trabajar a la Justicia y dijo que, a nivel político, siempre ha reprobado la actuación de los dirigentes independentistas.

Los futuros pactos

En cuanto a futuros pactos postelectorales, Sánchez siguió insistiendo en que dialogará con todos los grupos parlamentarios con el único límite del respeto a la Constitución, pero se negó a contestar si preferiría pactar con Ciudadanos o Unidas Podemos en el caso de que pudiera elegir.

Aseguró que no se plantea estar en la oposición, y que su aspiración es ganar las elecciones y formar un Gobierno monocolor, con independientes. Además, adelantó que si gobierna “muchos” miembros de su actual Ejecutivo repetirán.

Por último, justificó que ni Felipe González ni José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero participen en la campaña porque, en su opinión, es ahora el turno de una nueva generación, aunque indicó que mantiene buenas relaciones con ambos y dijo que tiene su respaldo.

