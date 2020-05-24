Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que si la pandemia no empeora varias comunidades saldrán del estado de alarma en los próximos días

Prevé que todo el país lo esté a finales de junio o principios de julio, cuando las conferencias de presidentes dejarán de ser semanales.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reúne por videoconferencia con los presidentes autonómicos, en Madrid (España) a 24 de mayo de 2020. Remitida por Moncloa.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se reúne por videoconferencia con los presidentes autonómicos, en Madrid (España) a 24 de mayo de 2020.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha comunicado este domingo a los presidentes autonómicos que, si la evolución de la pandemia es positiva y si los datos no empeoran, muchas comunidades estarán fuera del estado de alarma a lo largo de los próximos días.

Así lo ha adelantado Sánchez en la undécima reunión que mantiene con los presidentes de comunidades y ciudades autónomas desde que fue declarado el estado de alarma, encuentro por videoconferencia en el que también les ha dicho que está convencido de que la totalidad del país lo estará entre finales de junio y principios de julio.

De momento, el Congreso de los Diputados ha autorizado la quinta prórroga del estado de alarma, que estará en vigor hasta el 7 de junio. Estas reuniones con los presidentes autonómicos, semanales desde mediados de marzo, seguirán la misma tónica y frecuencia hasta que finalice el estado de alarma. Posteriormente, pasarán a ser mensuales.

Según las fuentes consultadas, el lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu ha pedido durante la Conferencia de presidentes con Sánchez que se modifique el formato de estas reuniones. El presidente le ha respondido que prevé mantenerlas hasta finales de junio, cuando todas las Comunidades Autónomas estén en la nueva normalidad. Y a partir de julio mantenerlas con otra cadencia mayor, que podría ser quincenal o mensual.

