Sánchez pide concentrar el voto en el PSOE "o el 28 nos podemos encontrar con una sorpresa"

El candidato socialista dice que hay unas derechas "desconcertadas y enfrentadas" y cree que Espala necesita estabilidad

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en un mitin en Gijón. EFE/ J. L. Cereijido

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se mostró este jueves más que prudente en cuanto a las expectativas electorales que tiene su partido y advirtió de que "o se concentra el voto en el PSOE, o el 28 de abril nos podemos encontrar con una gran sorpresa".

Sánchez, en una entrevista en TVE, recordó cómo fallaron las encuestas en Filandia o incluso en Estados Unidos, y dijo que "esto no es como empieza, sino como termina, y todavía no ha terminado el partido"; indicó. Y, sobre todo, insistió en que si las "tres derechas" suman lo suficiente, no habrá dudas de que formarán Gobierno como ha ocurrido en Andalucía.

El líder socialista no ocultó su preferencias en buscar acuerdos postelectorales con Unidas Podemos, pero indicó que su objetivo sigue siendo hablar con todos, incluyendo a Ciudadanos.

