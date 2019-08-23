Público
Consejo de Ministros Sánchez pospone a septiembre los contactos con Iglesias y el resto de los partidos

La ministra portavoz insiste en que "no se observan condiciones para un gobierno de coalición" y asegura que es un "falso dilema" decir que o hay coalición o elecciones.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Educación en funciones, Isabel Celaá, junto al ministro de Agricultura, Luis Planas, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Mariscal

La ministra portavoz en funciones, Isabel Celaá, ha asegurado este viernes que no habrá contactos con líderes políticos la semana que viene, en la que sí se retomarán los encuentros con los colectivos sociales si bien no ha precisado con cuáles será.

Se posponen hasta septiembre de ese modo los contactos que había anunciado el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, quien apuntó que a finales de mes se celebrarían las reuniones pendientes con los partidos políticos "y lógicamente con Unidas Podemos" (según dijo), para buscar apoyos para intentar una nueva investidura y evitar las elecciones.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Celaá ha explicado que el presidente "tiene muy claro que quiere consolidar un corpus de proyecto político programático" sobre el que buscar apoyos para un Gobierno "con una única dirección política" y "fuerte".

No obstante, la ministra portavoz ha zanjado una vez más la posibilidad de un Ejecutivo de coalición con Podemos: "No se observan condiciones para un gobierno de coalición, de ninguna manera. Hay suficiente desconfianza para que esa opción resulte transitable", ha dicho.

A este respecto, Celaá ha definido como "un falso dilema" la afirmación de que "o hay un Gobierno de coalición o hay elecciones". Es un falso dilema porque "hay muchas fórmulas además de la del gobierno de coalición que merece la pena explorar", ha precisado.

El PSOE considera, ha añadido, que "no hay posibilidad de un gobierno de coalición" y, por lo tanto, "hemos de buscar formulas" para conseguir un gobierno cuanto antes, en torno al acuerdo programático en el que está trabajando  Pedro Sánchez con los colectivos sociales.

(Habrá ampliación)

