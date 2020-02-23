Sánchez rechaza lecciones de constitucionalismo del "tripartito del Apocalipsis" e incide en el diálogo con Catalunya

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha rechazado lecciones de constitucionalismo del "tripartito del Apocalipsis" y ha subrayado la necesidad de diálogo en Catalunya.
"Sabéis que esta semana se va a iniciar el diálogo con la Generalitat de Cataluña y si alguien cree en ese diálogo es el Partido Socialista. Si alguien va a apostar por la agenda de reencuentro en Catalunya es el Partido Socialista", ha subrayado en un mitin en Santiago de Compostela, en el que ha arropado la candidatura de Gonzalo Caballero a la Xunta.
El líder de los socialista también ha aprovechado para poner en valor las primeras medidas tomadas por el primer Gobierno de coalición de los "40 años de historia democrática", un Gobierno que según ha indicado, funciona a "pleno rendimiento y entendimiento".
