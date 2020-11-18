MADRID
La derecha ha escenificado en el Congreso de los Diputados un nuevo capítulo de reproches al Gobierno por el apoyo de Bildu al proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE). El presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ha respondido a la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, que "no aceptarán vetos cruzados" en la negociación sobre las cuentas y "tenderán la mano a todas las fuerzas políticas". "La política es mucho más que frases hechas", ha añadido Sánchez este miércoles.
Durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo en el Pleno del Congreso, Arrimadas ha insistido en que Sánchez tiene que elegir entre una de las dos vías para aprobar los Presupuestos: la de Ciudadanos, "la moderada", o la de ERC y Bildu, "la radical".
El presidente del Gobierno ha aseverado que las cuentas para 2021 son "sensatas, moderadas y beneficiosas para el conjunto de la ciudadanía española". Asimismo, ha señalado que es "tiempo de inclusión, no de exclusión" de cara a la negociación de los Presupuestos "de país", que serán aprobados finalmente el 29 de diciembre en la Cámara Baja.
[Habrá ampliación]
