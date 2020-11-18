Estás leyendo: Sánchez responde a Cs que "no aceptarán vetos cruzados" en los Presupuestos y "tenderán la mano a todas las fuerzas políticas"

Presupuestos 2021 Sánchez responde a Cs que "no aceptarán vetos cruzados" en los Presupuestos y "tenderán la mano a todas las fuerzas políticas"

Arrimadas ha insistido en que Sánchez tiene que elegir entre una de las dos vías para aprobar las cuentas: la de la formación naranja, "la moderada", o la de ERC y Bildu, "la radical".

11/11/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, durante el Pleno del Congreso que debate este miércoles el proyecto de ley de presupuestos generales del Estado para 2021 que defiende la ministra de Hacien
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, durante el Pleno del Congreso de la semana pasada. Ballesteros / EFE

MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

La derecha ha escenificado en el Congreso de los Diputados un nuevo capítulo de reproches al Gobierno por el apoyo de Bildu al proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE). El presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, ha respondido a la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, que "no aceptarán vetos cruzados" en la negociación sobre las cuentas y "tenderán la mano a todas las fuerzas políticas". "La política es mucho más que frases hechas", ha añadido Sánchez este miércoles.

Durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo en el Pleno del Congreso, Arrimadas ha insistido en que Sánchez tiene que elegir entre una de las dos vías para aprobar los Presupuestos: la de Ciudadanos, "la moderada", o la de ERC y Bildu, "la radical". 

El presidente del Gobierno ha aseverado que las cuentas para 2021 son "sensatas, moderadas y beneficiosas para el conjunto de la ciudadanía española". Asimismo, ha señalado que es "tiempo de inclusión, no de exclusión" de cara a la negociación de los Presupuestos "de país", que serán aprobados finalmente el 29 de diciembre en la Cámara Baja.

