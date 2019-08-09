Público
Sánchez retomará los contactos con los partidos políticos a finales de agosto

"Hablaremos con el PNV, el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC), las fuerzas nacionalistas de Catalunya y lógicamente con Unidas Podemos", anuncia el presidente del Gobierno en funciones. Rivera quedará fuera de esta ronda.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada a una reunión con diversas organizaciones para abordar el problema de la desigualdad social, este martes en Madrid. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha avanzado este viernes que retomará los contactos con las fuerzas políticas para intentar formar gobierno a finales de agosto y principios de septiembre.

"Hablaremos con el PNV, el Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC), las fuerzas nacionalistas de Cataluña y lógicamente con Unidas Podemos", ha precisado en declaraciones a la prensa antes de reunirse con organizaciones del sector cultural, en el marco de la ronda de contactos que mantiene con colectivos sociales.

Una vez más, Ciudadanos se quedará fuera de esta ronda de contactos dirigidos a materializar un programa de gobierno progresista porque, según ha recordado Sánchez, su líder Albert Rivera ha dicho que no quiere reunirse con él y, por lo tanto, "oído cocina", ha dicho.

