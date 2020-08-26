madridActualizado:
El presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, iniciará el miércoles y jueves de la próxima semana su ronda de contactos con los responsables de las principales fuerzas parlamentarias y lo hará con un primer encuentro el día 2 con Pablo Casado, del Partido Popular, y con Inés Arrimadas, de Ciudadanos.
Fuentes del Gobierno han confirmado que la reunión con Casado será el miércoles a las 10.00 horas, mientras que la de Arrimadas está programada por la tarde, a las 17.00 horas, ambas en La Moncloa.
Los presupuestos del Estado y la "despolitización de la lucha contra la pandemia", así como el desarrollo de las medidas de cogobernanza con las comunidades serán los ejes en torno a estas conversaciones, según las mismas fuentes.
Y también lo serán el reforzamiento institucional y la renovación de cargos de las altas instituciones del Estado, como el CGPJ, el Tribunal Constitucional y el Defensor del Pueblo, así como RTVE, subrayan desde Moncloa.
Reunión PP
Fuentes del PP también han confirmado el encuentro y han recordado que la última vez que Sánchez y Casado se reunieron de forma presencial fue el pasado 18 de febrero.
"El PP es un partido responsable, con sentido de estado y comprometido con el futuro de los españoles, que ejerce una oposición constructiva y leal, y así se ha demostrado proponiendo al Ejecutivo un plan B alternativo en el ámbito jurídico, económico, social y también educativo", añaden desde Génova.
Reunión Cs
Edmundo Bal, el portavoz adjunto de la formación naranja, por su parte, ha admitido que buscarán hacer más hincapié en la negociación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) ya que, según Bal, se trata "de unos presupuestos de emergencia nacional, que tiene que recibir la ayuda europea fundamental para que la economía española no colapse".
