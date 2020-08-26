Estás leyendo: Sánchez se reunirá el día 2 con Casado en su primera ronda de contactos con la oposición tras la pandemia

Público
Público

Diálogo Sánchez se reunirá el día 2 con Casado en su primera ronda de contactos con la oposición tras la pandemia

Los presupuestos del Estado y la "despolitización de la lucha contra la pandemia", así como el desarrollo de las medidas de cogobernanza con las comunidades serán los ejes de la reunión. El presidente y el líder de la oposición no se reunían desde el pasado 18 de febrero.

Sánchez y Casado se reúnen en el Palacio de la Moncloa
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en una imagen de archivo..

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El presidente del gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, iniciará el miércoles y jueves de la próxima semana su ronda de contactos con los responsables de las principales fuerzas parlamentarias y lo hará con un primer encuentro el día 2 con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado.

Fuentes del Gobierno han confirmado que la reunión con Casado será el miércoles a las 10.00 horas en La Moncloa.

Los presupuestos del Estado y la "despolitización de la lucha contra la pandemia", así como el desarrollo de las medidas de cogobernanza con las comunidades serán los ejes en torno a estas conversaciones, según las mismas fuentes.

Y también lo serán el reforzamiento institucional y la renovación de cargos de las altas instituciones del Estado, como el CGPJ, el Tribunal Constitucional y el Defensor del Pueblo, así como RTVE, subrayan desde Moncloa.

Fuentes del PP también han confirmado el encuentro y han recordado que la última vez que Sánchez y Casado se reunieron de forma presencial fue el pasado 18 de febrero.

Añaden que el líder de los populares acudirá a la reunión como siempre ha hecho, cuando Sánchez le ha llamado.

"El PP es un partido responsable, con sentido de estado y comprometido con el futuro de los españoles, que ejerce una oposición constructiva y leal, y así se ha demostrado proponiendo al Ejecutivo un plan B alternativo en el ámbito jurídico, económico, social y también educativo", añaden desde Génova.E

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público