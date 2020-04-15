Estás leyendo: Sánchez se reunirá con Echenique este jueves para hablar de los Pactos de la Moncloa

Sánchez se reunirá con Echenique este jueves para hablar de los Pactos de la Moncloa 

El portavoz de Unidas Podemos conversará telemáticamente con el presidente del Gobierno a las 13:30 horas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales Pablo Iglesias, durante el pleno del Congreso que debate la prórroga del estado de alarma. EFE/Mariscal POOL
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales Pablo Iglesias, durante el pleno del Congreso que debate la prórroga del estado de alarma. EFE/Mariscal POOL

madrid

Alejandro L. de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez sigue llamando a los partidos políticos para debatir, primero en encuentros bilatelares, sobre el pacto de reconstrucción social y económica que el Gobierno asegura que quiere alcanzar con todas las fuerzas políticas, esa suerte de reedición de los Pactos de La Moncloa.

El jefe del Ejecutivo ha convocado este jueves al portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique. Se trata de una reunión telemática prevista para las 13.30 horas. 

(Habrá ampliación)

