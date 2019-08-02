Público
Crisis climática Sánchez se reunirá el lunes con las ONG ecologistas para escuchar sus propuestas

Las entidades ecologistas transmitirán al candidato a la presidencia, y presidente en funciones, la urgencia de contar con un gobierno cuanto antes, que aborde la emergencia social creada por las crisis climática y de biodiversidad.

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia, Pedro Sánchez, durante la segunda jornada del debate de investidura. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez ha convocado a las ONG ecologistas el próximo lunes, 5 de agosto, a las 10:00 horas, en el marco de su ronda de consultas con la sociedad civil para elaborar una propuesta de gobierno para presentar a Unidas Podemos, ha informado SEO Birdlife.

La organización ha adelantado que estas ONG no opinarán en ningún caso sobre fórmulas de gobierno entre el partido de Sánchez y otras formaciones, pero les recordarán a todos "la urgencia de contar con un Gobierno, ante la emergencia social que provoca la crisis ambiental".

Así en la reunión, que tendrá lugar en el Espacio Ecooo de Madrid, las entidades le transmitirán la urgencia de contar con un gobierno que aborde la emergencia social creada por las crisis climática y de biodiversidad. Además de SEO Birdlife, asistirán representantes de Ecologistas en Acción, Greenpeace y WWF. Sánchez comenzó esta ronda de reuniones el jueves, con contactos con organizaciones feministas y con asociaciones y empresas del sector digital y tecnológico. El jueves 8 verá a las patronales y a los sindicatos.

Las ONG ecologistas recuerdan que ya han transmitido a todos los partidos sus propuestas, por lo que en esta reunión reiterarán al presidente en funciones la necesidad de que aquellas medidas más urgentes y relevantes se incluyan en su programa de Gobierno y de investidura.

A juicio de estas organizaciones, España, "el país más rico en biodiversidad y el más vulnerable al cambio climático, se juega su prosperidad económica y la calidad de vida de su ciudadanía", de manera que puede "decidir liderar en Europa las políticas ambientales, como motor social y económico del siglo XXI" o arriesgarse a ser "el desierto de Europa".

