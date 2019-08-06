Público
Sánchez se reunirá este miércoles con representantes de la industria y el turismo

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones estará acompañado por la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, y por el secretario de Industria, Comercio y Turismo del PSOE, Carles Ruiz.

06/08/2019.- El presidente del gobierno en funciones Pedro Sánchez , durante la reunión con organizaciones educativas y ONG contra la desigualdad social y la despoblación. / EFE - MARISCAL

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, se reunirá este miércoles con colectivos del ámbito de la industria y el turismo dentro de la ronda de contactos que mantiene con representantes de la sociedad civil, según ha informado este martes el PSOE.

Sánchez estará acompañado por la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo en funciones, Reyes Maroto, y por el secretario de Industria, Comercio y Turismo del PSOE, Carles Ruiz.

El secretario general del PSOE se ha reunido esta tarde con una veintena de asociaciones sociales y sanitarias.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones tiene previsto reunirse este jueves con los secretarios generales de CCOO, Unai Sordo, y de UGT, Pepe Álvarez; y con los presidentes de las patronales CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, y Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva. También el jueves Sánchez se verá con las asociaciones de autónomos ATA, UPTA y UATAE, y con representantes del sector agroalimentario.

