Sánchez y Torra apuestan por un "diálogo efectivo" y acuerdan verse en enero de nuevo

La consellera de Presidencia de la Generalitat, Elsa Artadi, ha leído un comunicado conjunto después de la reunión en Barcelona entre el Gobierno y el Govern.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (3i), el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (3d), la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (2i), la ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet (i), el vicepresident de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés (2d), y la consellera de Presidencia y Portavoz de la Generalitat, Elsa Artadi. - EFE

El Gobierno y la Generalitat han acordado un documento conjunto en el que apuestan por potenciar espacios para el "diálogo efectivo" para avanzar en una respuesta a las demandas catalanas "en el marco de la seguridad jurídica" y se han emplazado a celebrar otra reunión de gobiernos en enero.

El comunicado conjunto lo ha leído la consellera de Presidencia de la Generalitat, Elsa Artadi, después de la reunión en Barcelona entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

(Habrá ampliación)

