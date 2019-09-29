Público
Sánchez, Turull, Rull y Forn, candidatos de JxCat en las generales del 10N

Así lo ha anunciado la diputada en el Congreso Laura Borràs en un acto político que JxCat ha llevado a cabo.

Los diputados de JxCAT, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, junto al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. - EFE

Los presos independentistas Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Quim Forn, encarcelados de forma preventiva a la espera de la sentencia que dicte el Tribunal Supremo por el procés, serán candidatos de las listas de JxCat en las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

Así lo ha anunciado la diputada en el Congreso Laura Borràs, cara visible de los últimos comicios y que también repetirá en las listas de este espacio independentista, en un acto político que JxCat ha llevado a cabo frente al centro penitenciario.

Fuentes del partido han explicado que los presos se han puesto a disposición de la formación para concurrir a los comicios pero que el orden de las listas aún está por definir.

No prevén de hecho que se cierren hasta el día 7 de octubre, plazo máximo para presentar de forma oficial las candidaturas.

