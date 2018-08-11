Sánchez: "La UE debe rechazar el oportunismo de quién promete soluciones fracasadas"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha advertido este sábado de que la Unión Europea debe "rechazar el oportunismo" de aquellos que solo quieren el retorno a "soluciones fracasadas" que no van a arreglar las cuestiones pendientes en el entorno europeo.
En una comparecencia junto con la canciller alemana, Ángela Merkel, en el Palacio de los Guzmanes de Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), tras el almuerzo de trabajo que han compartido, Sánchez ha afirmado que Europa se construye "desde la solidaridad y responsabilidad" y, en concreto, sobre el reto migratorio, ha afirmado de que es necesario afrontarlo con una "visión de conjunto".
"Y no con la mirada aislada de algunos Estados miembros", ha puntualizado el presidente, quien ha asegurado que los dos países creen en el avance de Europa y "no su retroceso" y para lograrlo "necesita el liderazgo de Alemania" y también el de España.
Merkel apoya intensificar la cooperación con Marruecos en tema migratorio
La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, ha subrayado este sábado que su país comparte el enfoque de España sobre el tema migratorio y que es partidaria también de intensificar la cooperación con Marruecos, como país de tránsito y de origen de inmigrantes hacia Europa.
Merkel ha comparecido en rueda de prensa junto al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con quien ha mantenido un almuerzo de trabajo en el Palacio de los Guzmanes, sede de la Fundación Casa Medina Sidonia, en la localidad gaditana de Sanlúcar de Barrameda.
