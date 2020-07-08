Estás leyendo: Sánchez ve "perturbadoras" las últimas informaciones sobre el emérito y celebra que la Casa Real marque "distancias"

Juan Carlos de Borbón Sánchez ve "perturbadoras" las últimas informaciones sobre el emérito y celebra que la Casa Real marque "distancias" 

El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido este miércoles junto a su homólogo italiano, Giuseppe Conte, y ambos han escenificado sus posiciones comunes sobre el reparto de fondos de la UE ante la pandemia del coronavirus. Mantienen que esperan un acuerdo en julio.

08/07/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez durante la rueda de prensa conjunta con el primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte (no en la imagen) tras su encuentro en el Palacio de la Moncloa, este miércoles. EFE/ Chema Moya
08/07/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez durante la rueda de prensa conjunta con el primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte (no en la imagen) tras su encuentro en el Palacio de la Moncloa, este miércoles. EFE/ Chema Moya

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha calificado este miércoles de "inquietantes" y "perturbadoras" las últimas informaciones sobre las actividades del rey emérito, Juan Carlos I. "Nos perturban a todos, a mi también".

Apenas un día después de que la portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, se esforzase por desvincular la sombra de corrupción que planea sobre el padre del jefe del Estado del actual rey, Felipe VI, Sánchez se ha mantenido en esta línea. "La Casa Real está marcando distancias frente a esas informaciones, inquietantes, perturbadoras, y eso es algo que yo agradezco". 

El presidente del Gobierno ha incidido en que hay medios de comunicación "que no miran a otro lado" y "se hacen eco" de estas revelaciones, y ha recordado que "la justicia actúa". La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo asumió hace un mes la investigación a Juan Carlos I por el AVE a La Meca. 

Sánchez ha comparecido este miércoles en rueda de prensa junto a su homólogo italiano, Giuseppe Conte, de visita en La Moncloa, y ambos han escenificado su unión -también lo han hecho con Portugal en los últimos días- de cara a la negociación del reparto de los fondos europeos tras la pandemia del coronavirus, que se debatirá en la cumbre europea de los días 17 y 18 de julio. 

Sánchez ha repetido que julio debe ser "el mes del acuerdo", y Conte ha defendido que toca "enviar un mensaje fuerte", ser "osados" y dar una "respuesta fuerte" desde la UE. Si los 27 no lo hacen, decía, "se destruiría el mercado único".

Ambos se han reunido esta semana con el primer ministro portugés, Antoniò Costa -Sánchez el lunes, Conte el martes-, si bien ambos han incidido en que no está sobre la mesa la construcción de un eje del sur frente al norte, donde se localizan el grueso de los Estados que confrontan con las posiciones de España, Italia y Portugal, y hasta con la propuesta de la Comisión Europea. En su lugar, presionan en favor de un plan de ayudas fuerte, que permita recuperar la actividad económica tras el impacto de la pandemia y relanzar el proyecto europeo, que quedará en cuestión de no lograrse una respuesta unitaria.

