Estás leyendo: Sánchez y Aragonès apuntan a julio para recuperar la mesa de diálogo de Catalunya

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sánchez y Aragonès apuntan a julio para recuperar la mesa de diálogo de Catalunya

"Las declaraciones públicas de Sánchez sobre ello son compromiso suficiente", ha asegurado el vicepresidente del Govern.

Sánchez, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE
Sánchez, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

madrid

efe

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, confía en que el próximo mes de julio, una vez se haya cumplido la última prórroga del estado de alarma que vencería el 21 de junio, para recuperar la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya cuya reactivación han reclamado fuerzas como ERC en sus negociaciones con el Ejecutivo.

Por su parte, el vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha dado por hecho que en julio volverá a reunirse la mesa de negociación con el Gobierno, en la que plantearán de nuevo sus objetivos de derecho de autodeterminación y amnistía para presos y "exiliados".

Aunque la vuelta a la mesa de negociación no está expresamente recogida en el acuerdo para la abstención de ERC, Aragonès ha dicho que "las declaraciones públicas de Sánchez sobre ello son compromiso suficiente".

"Fue además un compromiso de legislatura y de investidura. Nosotros hemos ido al Congreso a buscar soluciones y a trabajar por la independencia de Catalunya y la amnistía de presos y exiliados", ha defendido después de que JxCat haya criticado el acuerdo para la abstención de ERC-PSOE.

Sánchez ha recordado que el Gobierno siempre ha mantenido que retomaría "cuanto antes" los compromisos adquiridos en la investidura y ha señalado que si puede habilitarse la mesa catalana en julio, "mejor".

Algo que podría ocurrir, ha señalado, a partir del 21 de junio si, como él espera, el Congreso autoriza la próxima semana una última extensión de la alarma que permitiría culminar la desescalada.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público