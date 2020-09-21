Estás leyendo: Sánchez y Ayuso comparecen tras acordar la formación de un grupo de coordinación para la crisis de la covid en Madrid

Público
Público

En directo Sánchez y Ayuso comparecen tras acordar la formación de un grupo de coordinación para la crisis de la covid en Madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha reunido en Sol con la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para tratar la situación del coronavirus en la región tras las restricciones adoptadas hoy en 37 zonas sanitarias.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en la sede del Gobierno regional, en Madrid. /PÚBLICO
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en la sede del Gobierno regional, en Madrid.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Sigue la señal en directo de la comparecencia:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público