Estás leyendo: Sánchez y Torra retoman el diálogo en Barcelona

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

catalunya

Sánchez y Torra retoman el diálogo en Barcelona

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez y el president Quim Torra se reúnen este jueves en el Palau de la Generalitat.

Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, en Barcelona. / EFE
Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, en Barcelona. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / agencias 

El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez y el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya Quim Torra se reúnen este jueves en el Palau de la Generalitat. Tras el saludo, ambos han pasado revista a los Mossos y se han detenido frente a la escultura del Desconsol de Josep Llimona intercambiando unas palabras.

Luego se han dirigido hacia el Saló dels Diputats, cruzando el Pati del Tarongers para dar comienzo a la reunión.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú