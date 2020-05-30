Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica cuatro fallecidos por covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas y un total de 43 muertes en la última semana

Público
Público

Sanidad notifica cuatro fallecidos por covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas y un total de 43 muertes en la última semana

Los contagiados diagnosticados por PCR en el último día han subido hasta 271, con lo que la cifra global de contagios se sitúa en 239.228.

Última hora en 'Público'.
Última hora en 'Público'.

madrid

europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 43 fallecidos con covid-19 con fecha de defunción en los últimos siete días, elevando la cifra total a 27.125 muertos, cuatro más que los notificados ayer, según el balance publicado este sábado.

Los contagiados diagnosticados por PCR en el último día han subido hasta 271, con lo que la cifra global de contagios se sitúa en 239.228. En los últimos 14 días, 1.071 personas han iniciado síntomas de la enfermedad, de los que 320 los iniciaron durante la última semana.

Por otra parte, en los pasados siete días se han producido diez ingresos en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), con 11.404 desde el inicio de la pandemia, mientras que 287 personas han precisado de hospitalización en la última semana, con un total de 123.987.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público