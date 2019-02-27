Público
Juicio independencia Santamaría niega que la independencia fuera simbólica, rebate a Vox y defiende la actuación de su Gobierno en Catalunya

La exvicepresidenta del Ejecutivo comparece como testigo en el juicio al procés y asegura que siempre rechazaron dialogar sobre el referéndum de autodeterminación que la Generalitat quería pactar.

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, durante su declaración en el juicio al 'procés'.

La declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI) del Parlament de Cataluna "no fue simbólica", como han mantenido todos los procesados en el juicio al procés, "por eso aplicamos el 155". Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría fue la encargada de encauzar la situación en Catalunya por parte del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, pero además se vio derrotada por Pablo Casado en su carrera hacia la Presidencia del Partido Popular, con la enmienda del actual líder del PP a su gestión en Catalunya.

La exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, con tono firme y tranquilo, se ha despachado este miércoles en su comparecencia como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo, que enjuicia el procés catalán, defendiendo su gestión y recordando a quienes hoy opinan sobre su aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, un saco en el que puede meterse al propio Casado, que "a toro pasado" es fácil dar lecciones. 

Santamaría ha reconocido que, en el marco de la llamada Operación Diálogo, mantuvo tres reuniones con el exvicepresident de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, hoy procesado y en prisión preventiva desde noviembre de 2017, y que siempre rechazó la propuesta de convocatoria de un referéndum de autodeterminación, al estar esta "fuera de la Constitución". "Ningún Gobierno puede disponer de la soberanía nacional, es que no le corresponde". 

