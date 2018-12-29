Público
Santiago Abascal Abascal estalla contra Rivera: "Aburres, 'Petit Macron' henchido de cosmopaletismo"

El líder del partido ultraderechista Vox ha respondido a una entrevista del líder del Ciudadanos en la que apostaba por "liderar gobiernos constitucionalistas" sin Podemos ni Vox. "Tu obsesión por compararnos con Podemos te retrata", ha dicho Abascal.

Santiago Abascal durante un acto de Vox.-EFE

"Te crees Bismarck pero ves un extranjero y te postras, "petit Macron" henchido de cosmopaletismo". El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha cargado duramente contra el del Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y ha asegurado que su partido ultraderechista aspira a liderar "gobiernos patrióticos que defiendan la unidad de España y la libertad de los españoles".

De esta forma, Abascal responde, en un mensaje en Twitter, al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera que, en una entrevista con Efe asegura que su "prioridad" es liderar gobiernos con partidos "constitucionalistas", categoría en la que no incluye a Vox y a Podemos.

"Para ti Ortega Lara es igual que Otegi. No tienes ni idea de España", ha dicho

En su tuit, Abascal añade que la aspiración de Vox es liderar gobiernos patrióticos "con rumbo claro, sin veletas, ni comunistas ni separatistas".

En otro tuit posterior, también reprocha a Rivera, al que califica de "petit Macron", su "obsesión" por comparar a Vox con Podemos.

Otro político al que ha criticado el presidente de Vox es Manuel Valls, candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelona auspiciado por Ciudadanos.

"Para ti Ortega Lara es igual que Otegi. No tienes ni idea de España, y lo que es peor; no tienes vergüenza, @manuelvalls. Pero insiste en tu insulto a la inteligencia y a la sensibilid de millones de españoles; así será tu resultado electoral", ha escrito.

