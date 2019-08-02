Público
Santiago Fisas y Josep Ramon Bosch abandonan el PP para implicarse en un partido catalanista de centro derecha

Consideran que este partido ya no les representa y tiene un discurso que no encaja en la sociedad catalana actual.

Josep Ramon Bosch (izquierda) y Santiago Fisas (derecha) abandonan el PP para implicarse en un partido catalanista de centro derecha.

El exdiputado en el Parlamento Europeo Santiago Fisas y el expresidente de Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) Josep Ramon Bosch han abandonado su militancia en el PP para implicarse en el nuevo proyecto de la Lliga Democràtica, un partido catalanista de centro derecha que se está gestando para presentarse a las próximas elecciones catalanas, han explicado fuentes conocedoras a Europa Press.

Según ha publicado La Vanguardia, ambos han comunicado este viernes a la dirección del PP su baja del partido en una carta conjunta. Las mismas fuentes ha afirmado que abandonan el PP para "tomar nuevos caminos", ya que consideran que este partido ya no les representa y tiene un discurso que no encaja en la sociedad catalana actual. Por eso, apuestan por implicarse en la Lliga Democràtica, partido en el que ya están participando, para "superar el procés" y la política de bloques de los últimos años.

La Lliga Democràtica está impulsada por, entre otros, la concejal de BCN Canvi en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y exdirigente de Unió Eva Parera, y se prevé que se presente públicamente en septiembre.

