El secretario general del PP de León dimite y deja su escaño después de haber falseado su currículum

El secretario general del Partido Popular (PP) de León, José Miguel González, ha anunciado su dimisión de su cargo dentro de la formación popular y también de su acta de diputado tras las elecciones del pasado 10 de noviembre. La renuncia responde a las publicaciones de esta semana en las que se informaba de que González había mentido en su currículum al no disponer de la licenciatura de Derecho.
Una decisión que, según un comunicado del PP, se debe en su afán "por no perjudicar al PP y respetar así la confianza de los miles de leoneses depositaron en él" en las últimas elecciones generales celebradas en este mes de noviembre.
Un varapalo para la formación popular después de tomar la decisión el pasado mes de agosto de situar a José Miguel González Robles en la secretaria general del PP de León al ser un hombre de confianza de Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del partido a nivel nacional.
Según han confirmado desde el propio PP de León, Carmen González Guinda será su sustituta en el Congreso de los Diputados, que recupera de este modo la posición perdida el pasado 10 de noviembre.
Del mismo modo, han confirmado que el presidente del PP de León, Juan Martínez Majo, propondrá al que fuese presidente provincial de Nuevas Generaciones del PP, David Fernández Menéndez, como nuevo secretario general del PP de León.
