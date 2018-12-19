Sectores soberanistas impulsan "grupos de interposición" para evitar choques con los Mossos

Sectores soberanistas impulsan la creación de "grupos de interposición" para evitar choques entre manifestantes y Mossos d'Esquadra en las movilizaciones.

Estos grupos se están organizando bajo el nombre de "Escudos por la República Catalana", que desde el pasado lunes tienen una cuenta propia en Twitter, en la que se explica que la iniciativa nace con el fin de "hacer frente a la violencia en manifestaciones no violentas".

Los voluntarios de estos grupos –de los que se han hecho eco, por ejemplo, nombres vinculados a JxCat, como Ramir de Porrata– estarán "en primera línea, uniformados y haciendo de muro de contención" entre las fuerzas de seguridad y los manifestantes.

"Seremos los primeros en llegar para cuidar del buen funcionamiento de la manifestación. Estaremos atentos a posibles altercados, sobre todo los de falsa bandera, para intentar sofocarlos o extinguirlos", remarcan en Twitter.

Apelando al "espíritu" del 1-O, llaman a no lanzar vallas, no romper cordones policiales y no arrojar objetos, para evitar choques con los Mossos como los vividos en semanas anteriores.

Sin embargo, dada su reciente creación, los autodenominados "Escudos por la República Catalana" no actuarán aún en las protestas del viernes en Barcelona con motivo de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, sino que se seguirán "preparando" para movilizaciones futuras, según han anunciado en las redes sociales.