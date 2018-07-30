La sede del PSOE en Getafe ha amanecido en la mañana de este lunes con decenas de carteles en su fachada a favor de mantener los restos del dictador Francisco Franco en el Valle de los Caídos, según ha informado el partido en un comunicado.
Los socialistas han calificado esta acción como "un ataque directo contra la democracia". Del mismo modo, han expresado que "la campaña organizada contra el PSOE hace más evidente la necesidad de recuperar las políticas de Memoria Histórica".
El PSOE ha explicado que esta sede ha sido "escenario en innumerables ocasiones" de actos relacionados con la Memoria Histórica. En abril recibieron al abogado de las cuatro familias que han conseguido que se exhumen los restos de sus parientes del Valle de los Caídos, Eduardo Ranz.
Además, han mantenido su "firme apoyo al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y su decisión de exhumar los restos del dictador". "Las Casas del Pueblo siempre han sido lugares de debate y participación democrática, no podemos consentir que se utilice nuestra historia para justificar los genocidios cometidos durante la dictadura franquista", han añadido los socialistas.
