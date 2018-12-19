Público
Segunda República Alicante acogerá en marzo un Consejo de Ministros para conmemorar los 80 años del último gobierno republicano 

En marzo de 1939 esta provincia tuvo un gran protagonismo en los acontecimientos finales de la Guerra Civil española. Desde el puerto salieron al exilio miles de republicanos a bordo de varias embarcaciones rumbo a Argelia.

Imagen de archivo de un Consejo de Ministros/EFE

La ciudad de Alicante albergará el próximo marzo una reunión del Consejo de Ministros presidida por Pedro Sánchez, coincidiendo con los 80 años del último Gobierno republicano en esta provincia, según fuentes de la Generalitat Valenciana. La fecha y el emplazamiento de la reunión del Ejecutivo no ha sido concretada todavía, aunque en todo caso será a lo largo de marzo.

El president de la Generalitat Valenciana, el socialista Ximo Puig, hizo ayer este ofrecimiento a Sánchez en el transcurso del encuentro que mantuvieron en el Palacio de la Moncloa y el jefe del Ejecutivo dio el visto bueno. En marzo de 1939, la provincia y la ciudad de Alicante tuvieron un gran protagonismo en los acontecimientos finales de la Guerra Civil española.

La provincia acogió al último gobierno de la II República, presidido por Juan Negrín, y desde el puerto de Alicante salieron al exilio varios miles de republicanos a bordo de varias embarcaciones, la última de ellas un viejo buque carbonero inglés, el Stanbrook, que se dirigió a Argelia.

