Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Senado aprueba este miércoles la ley que castigará con cárcel huir de un accidente

Se modificará el Código Penal para endurecer las penas por imprudencias en la conducción y castigar con hasta 4 años de cárcel abandonar el lugar del accidente tras haberlo causado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del Senado/EFE

Imagen de archivo del Senado/EFE

El pleno del Senado aprobará este miércoles previsiblemente de forma definitiva la reforma del Código Penal que endurece las penas por imprudencias en la conducción y castiga con hasta 4 años de cárcel abandonar el lugar del accidente tras haberlo causado.

La iniciativa, lanzada en 2017 por el PP en el Congreso y que concitó un importante apoyo –sólo se opusieron los diputados de Podemos–, llega al pleno de la Cámara Alta sin nuevas enmiendas y, con la mayoría absoluta de los populares, es improbable que haya cambios.

El objetivo es devolver a la vía penal algunas infracciones que la reforma del Código Penal de 2015 había sacado de esta ley. Las penas por las imprudencias al volante, en especial las derivadas del exceso de velocidad y el consumo de alcohol y drogas, se agravarán, y será delito el abandono del lugar del accidente por parte de conductor que lo haya causado.

La proposición también establece que la muerte de varios ciclistas o peatones pase a estar penado con hasta nueve años de prisión en lugar de cuatro. Y las imprudencias menos graves al volante con resultado de lesiones leves, según el texto, pasarán a castigarse por la vía penal y no por la administrativa como hasta ahora.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad