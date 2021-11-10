El Senado da el visto bueno a los candidatos del PSOE y el PP para el Tribunal de Cuentas

madridActualizado:
La Comisión de Nombramientos del Senado ha dado el visto bueno a los candidatos que el PSOE y el PP han propuesto para renovar el Tribunal de Cuentas. La Cámara Alta tendrá que volver a votar a favor de los seis consejeros en pleno el próximo 16 de noviembre.
En esta comisión han rechazado participar los grupos parlamentarios del PNV y ERC-Bildu, según recoge Efe, que han reprobado el pacto alcanzado por los socialistas y los conservadores. El portavoz de JxCAT, Josep Lluís Cleries, sí ha estado presente, pero ha criticado igualmente que las dos formaciones se hayan "repartido" los puestos en un órgano que ha calificado de instrumento de "persecución política" en Catalunya contra los independentistas.
Tampoco han votado el senador de MÉS per Mallorca y se ha abstenido la portavoz del grupo Democrático, Beatriz Martín Larred.
Pese a estas críticas, los seis candidatos han conseguido el visto bueno del Senado tras presentar su currículum y trayectoria final. Así han superado el trámite María Rosario García Álvarez, Elena Hernáez Salguero, Rebeca Laliga Misó, Joan Mauri Majós, Javier Morrillas Gómez y Luis Antonio Ortiz de Mendívil Zorrilla.
Este paso para renovar el Tribunal de Cuentas se da mientras tiene lugar una gran polémica con uno de los candidatos del PP para el Constitucional, Enrique Arnaldo. El Congreso tiene que avalar esta semana los nombramientos y los socios del Gobierno recriminan tanto al PSOE como a Unidas Podemos que voten a favor de Arnaldo, salpicado por varios casos de corrupción.
