Señal en directo: El 'Open Arms', en el Pleno del Congreso 

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones Carmen Calvo, comparece en un pleno extraordinario, para explicara la gestión de los refugiados en el barco de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, responde a las preguntas de los periodistas poco antes de la reunión junto al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, con colectivos LGTBI . EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones y ministra de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, Carmen Calvo, comparece en una sesión extraordinaria del Pleno del Congreso para informar sobre las actuaciones y medidas llevadas a cabo por el Gobierno en ayuda del rescate humanitario de migrantes realizado por el Open Arms, a petición de la Diputación Permanente.

Los partidos de centroderecha intentaron que fuera el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, el que explicara la gestión del barco de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, pero este punto no lo respaldó Unidas Podemos.

Los principales grupos de la oposición parlamentaria han previsto un pleno con un fuerte acento político, ya que los representantes de PP, Cs y Vox que van tomar la palabra en el Congreso serán previsiblemente Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Inés Arrimadas y Santiago Abascal. En representación de Unidas Podemos está previsto que intervengan, por este orden, Noelia Vera (Podemos), Gerardo Pisarello (En Comú Podem), Enrique Santiago (IU) y Antón Gómez Reino (Galicia en Común).

Acompañan a Calvo en el Congreso esta tarde todo el Gobierno con el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez a la cabeza.

