Señal en directo: Toma de posesión Díaz Ayuso como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid

Isabel Díaz Ayuso toma posesión como presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid en un acto en el que estará arropada por el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado.
Díaz Ayuso, cuyo nombramiento oficializó el sábado el BOE, presidirá el primer Gobierno de coalición de la Comunidad de Madrid junto a Ciudadanos.
Además de Casado, amigo e impulsor de la candidatura de Ayuso en Madrid, estarán presentes los expresidentes madrileños Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón y Esperanza Aguirre.
En el caso de Aguirre, es su primera aparición pública después de que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción pidiese su imputación, y la de la también expresidenta Cristina Cifuentes, en la pieza separada del caso Púnica que investiga una supuesta financiación irregular en el PP madrileño, que también ha salpicado a la nueva presidenta autonómica.
