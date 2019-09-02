Público
Noticias fin de semana La sentencia del 1-O pondrá contra las cuerdas al Estado y a los independentistas y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

El presidente del tribunal que enjuicia la causa del 'procés', Manuel Marchena (c), junto a los magistrados (de izda a dcha) Luciano Varela, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo y Antonio del Moral, durante la sesión del juicio del procés con la de

El presidente del tribunal que enjuicia la causa del "procés", Manuel Marchena (c), junto a los magistrados (de izda a dcha) Luciano Varela, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo y Antonio del Moral, durante la sesión del juicio del procés con la declaración como testigo del número dos del operativo de la Guardia Civil que lideró la investigación sobre los preparativos del 1-O. EFE/ Tribunal Supremo

La sentencia del 1-O pondrá contra las cuerdas al Estado y a los independentistas

El 16 de octubre se cumplen dos años del ingreso en prisión de los políticos catalanes presos. Todo apunta a que el fallo se conocerá antes de ese día. Pero hay decenas de procesos abiertos.

Sánchez descarta un gobierno de coalición con Podemos y pide la abstención a PP y Cs

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones considera que la única alternativa con Podemos es un pacto programático. A la vez, considera que las formaciones conservadoras deberían votar en blanco en una segunda investidura socialista.

La Policía "maneja la hipótesis de la desaparición voluntaria" de Fernández Ochoa y su familia apunta a un accidente

El vehículo de la exesquiadora olímpica ha sido hallado este domingo entre Cercedilla y la Fuenfría, zona de la sierra de la Comunidad.

"Ni memoria ni vergüenza": la contradicción de Díaz Ayuso que le saca los colores por aumentar el número de consejerías

La presidenta madrileña ha decidido aumentar de nueve a catorce las consejerías de la Administración autonómica. Una cuestión que ella misma criticó en 2015, cuando se mostraba orgullosa de las siete consejerías de la Comunidad "frente a las 13 de Andalucía".

Recortes en plantilla, horarios abusivos... Los motivos de las huelgas tras el agotamiento veraniego

Los trabajadores de Renfe, de Ryanair e Iberia de Barajas y el Prat han acudido a la huelga durante días "clave" de los meses de verano para hacer reaccionar a las empresas y conseguir que mejoren las condiciones laborales.

