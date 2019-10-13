Público
Sentencia del procés Un centenar de personas hacen una sentada en la estación de Sants de Barcelona en protesta por la sentencia del 'procés'

La convocatoria, organizada por PicnicxRepública, ha comenzado a las 10.00 horas, pero no ha afectado a la circulación ferroviaria.

Dos mossos arrosseguen una activista dels CDR que formava part del bloqueig a l'Estació de Sants aquest diumenge al matí. Marià de Delàs

Las autoridades retiran a una de las manifestantes. MARIÀ DE DELÀS.

Unas 80 personas han realizado una sentada este domingo en el vestíbulo de la estación de Sants de Barcelona para protestar contra la sentencia por el proceso independentista, que, según ha confirmado Público, condenará por sedición y malversación a la cúpula del procés.

La convocatoria, organizada por PicnicxRepública, ha comenzado a las 10.00 horas, donde también había gente en el exterior de la estación que gritaba "fuera las fuerzas de ocupación", aunque la circulación ferroviaria no se ha visto afectada, ha informado Renfe a Europa Press.

Los agentes desplegados en Sants, la principal terminal ferroviaria catalana, han comenzado a desalojar una por una a las personas concentradas, que estaban sentadas en el suelo, aunque finalmente el grupo ha optado por salir por voluntad propia de las instalaciones y seguir la protesta desde el exterior de la estación.

Por seguridad, los Mossos d'Esqudra han cerrado el vestíbulo de la L5 de Metro que conecta la línea con la estación de Sants, pero la conexión se puede hacer por la L3 y por la calle, y el servicio funciona con normalidad, ha informado TMB en un tuit recogido por Europa Press.

Concentració a l'estació de Sants de Barcelona dels CDR a les portes de la sentència de l'1-O. Marià de Delàs.

Concentración en la estación de Sants de Barcelona MARIÀ DE DELÀS.

