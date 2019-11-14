La defensa del presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, condenado a nueve años de prisión, ha pedido la nulidad de la sentencia del 'procés' dictada por el Tribunal Supremo, por ser "desproporcionada" y fruto de un juicio en el que hubo "vulneración" de derechos.
Así lo ha explicado Òmnium en un comunicado, en el que denuncia que la sentencia ha sido dictada por un tribunal "parcial y politizado, con un sesgo ideológico que choca frontalmente con el derecho fundamental a un tribunal independiente e imparcial".
El abogado Benet Salellas ha presentado un incidente de nulidad en el que pide dejar sin efecto la sentencia, paso previo para un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional.
Esta petición es el paso previo para un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional
El escrito denuncia la "vulneración flagrante", durante el juicio, de derechos como la presunción de inocencia o el derecho de reunión y expresión. Con este paso, la defensa de Cuixart apuesta por agotar todas las vías judiciales frente a la sentencia del 'procés'.
"Seguiremos denunciando que la sala segunda del Supremo está marcada ideológicamente, con un sesgo político claro sobre el derecho a la autodeterminación", ha señalado Cuixart –preso en la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners– a través del comunicado de Òmnium.
