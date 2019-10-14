Se anticipaba una sentencia dura, y así ha sido. El Tribunal Supremo ha condenado por sedición a la cúpula del procés catalán, aceptando así las tesis de la Abogacía del Estado, en lugar de las defendidas por la Fiscalía. El tribunal que preside el magistrado Manuel Marchena ha logrado la ansiada unanimidad, y en la sentencia dada a conocer este lunes -filtrada parcialmente durante el fin de semana- impone 13 años de cárcel y 13 años de inhabilitación a Oriol Junqueras, exvicepresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, por sedición y malversación.
Junto a Junqueras, en el banquillo de los acusados se han sentado otros once dirigentes del proceso independentista que culminó con el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017 y la posterior Declaración Unilateral de Independencia (DUI), tras la que se aplicó de inmediato -y por vez primera- el artículo 155 de la Constitución.
El juicio en el Alto Tribunal arrancó el 12 de febrero, y se ha prolongado durante cuatro meses, hasta el 12 de junio. Ese día, tras 52 sesiones, Marchena anunció el esperado visto para sentencia, acercándose al punto y final del proceso judicial que arrancó la Fiscalía General del Estado el pasado 30 de octubre de 2017, cuando se querelló contra los líderes del independentismo por rebelión, sedición y malversación.
(Habrá ampliación)
