Sentencia del procés Sánchez comparecerá en Moncloa el día que se conozca oficialmente la sentencia del 'procés'

El jefe del Ejecutivo ha declinado valorar la filtración de la sentencia, que condenaría por delitos de sedición y malversación a nueve de los doce líderes independentistas.

10/10/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en un acto de precampaña electoral celebrado este jueves en Teruel. EFE/ Antonio García

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado que comparecerá en Moncloa el día que se conozca oficialmente la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo sobre el procés.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, en una conversación informal con periodistas en la recepción del Palacio Real con motivo de la Fiesta Nacional, ha declinado valorar la filtración de la sentencia, que condenaría por delitos de sedición y malversación a nueve de los doce líderes independentistas en el procés de Catalunya.

Lo que sí ha asegurado Pedro Sánchez es que el Gobierno tiene previsto todos los escenarios ante las reacciones que se puedan producir en Catalunya y ha garantizado que el Gobierno actuará con "firmeza democrática, proporcionalidad y unidad". Asimismo, ha explicado que si hay que tomar medidas hablará con los líderes políticos de otras formaciones.

