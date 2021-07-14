madridActualizado:
Se acabó la diplomacia y los paños calientes con las decisiones judiciales. El PSOE está más que indignado con la decisión de seis magistrados del Tribunal Constitucional que estiman que las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno en cuanto a las limitaciones de circulación y residencia por la pandemia del Covid-19 responden más a un estado de excepción que al estado de alarma definidos en la Constitución.
Fuentes socialistas indicaron a Público que "sólo un tribunal conservador puede preferir o decantarse por el estado de excepción al estado del alarma, que restringe más derechos".
Dichas fuentes califican de "insólita" esta decisión con los precedentes jurídicos que había tanto del propio Tribunal Constitucional como de otras sentencias del Tribunal Supremo pronunciándose en sentido contrario.
El PSOE recuerda que ningún país de Europa decretó el estado de excepción
Para los socialistas, es una decisión con claro sesgo político que no se puede sostener en ningún foro. En este sentido, recuerdan que ningún país europeo decretó el estado de excepción para combatir la pandemia. "Es todo un disparate este fallo", aseguran.
El PSOE, además, respalda el posicionamiento del Gobierno expresado por Pilar Llop en el que defiende que la actuación del Ejecutivo fue conforme a los parámetros constitucionales. En este sentido, las fuentes citadas recuerdan que la constitucionalidad de la medida la han defendido otros cinco magistrados del Tribunal Constitucional, que emitirán sus respectivos votos particulares.
