madridActualizado:
El Consejo Fiscal aprueba la validez de la fórmula que el Ejecutivo bautizó como 'solo sí es sí' sobre el consentimiento expreso en las relaciones sexuales. El párrafo fue uno de los que levantó más dudas del anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Garantía Integral de la Libertad Sexual, elaborado por el Ministerio de Igualdad de Irene Montero y que ha quedado validado por unanimidad.
En el anteproyecto figura que será castigado con penas de prisión de hasta años, aquel que realice cualquier acto que atente contra la libertad sexual de otra persona sin su consentimiento. Sin embargo, el órgano judicial ha propuesto aclarar la redacción; en lugar de "se entenderá que no existe consentimiento cuando la víctima no haya manifestado libremente por actos exteriores, concluyentes e inequívocos conforme a las circunstancias concurrentes, su voluntad expresa de participar en el acto", el Consejo Fiscal, prefiere una formulación en positivo y así lo recomendará en su informe: "manifieste libremente por actos exteriores, concluyentes e inequívocos" voluntad expresa de participar en el acto, ha informado EFE.
El tema de la inclusión del consentimiento en la regulación de los delitos sexuales ha sido polémico desde su aparición en el debate político. El Consejo General del Poder Judicial, otro de los órganos que elaboran informes prescriptivos, ha expresado dudas en sus primeros contactos y se plantea reclamar su supresión por "concepto jurídico indeterminado".
Pero no todo el anteproyecto ha recibido el visto bueno
El borrador, que también incluye la regulación de los delitos de prostitución presenta, según el Consejo, "problemas técnicos". Dice considerar que la redacción no es lo suficientemente atinada como para asegurar con las suficientes garantías la persecución de estos delitos. El órgano realizará al Ejecutivo una propuesta mas ambiciosa.
